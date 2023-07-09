We will never depend on other's model of development: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today asked scholars, including fellows of the Prime Minister's Fellowship (PMF), to apply their own intelligence and thoughts incorporating knowledge to be acquired from local and foreign education to devise plans to ensure the country's robust development.
"We will never depend on other's model for ensuring development of our country. We have to apply own intellectuals and thoughts to speed up the country's overall development," she said.
The premier made the remarks as the chief guest while handing over PhD fellowship to 10 persons and masters fellowship to 38 others for 2023-24 sessions in a programme held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) here for pursuing the degrees at globally top-ranking universities.
She called upon the fellows to consider Bangladesh's geographical location, climate, natural environment, mindset of the countrymen, natural resources and geo-political situation to take up plans for the development.
"Firstly, we have to know, understand and feel our country from which you can acquire knowledge. You have to incorporate the knowledge of realising the country's necessity with the knowledge of the higher education abroad to devise plans for country's advancement which will ensure sustainable development," she said.
The PM said they have proved that proper plan can move the country towards overall development in the last 14 and a half years, briefly describing her government measures to make development in every sector that include education, health and infrastructure development.
So far, 277 masters fellows and 108 PhD fellows have been awarded the scholarship to study at world-class universities.
The PMF was introduced in 2018 by the Premier to facilitate the capacity development of resources across all sectors.
The GIU is entrusted with the responsibility of the management of PMF.
The fellowship is being given in three categories ---government officers (BCS), government officers (Non-BCS) and others (private candidates).
Prime minister fellows study in many reputed universities in different countries including the USA, the UK, Australia and Canada.
State minister for public administration ministry Farhad Hossain, MP, and prime minister's principal secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, spoke at the function.
GIU director general Md Abdul Latif gave the address of welcome.
One behalf of the masters and PhD fellows, associate professor of Rajshahi University Md Shibli Islam and research assistant at the public health foundation Afifa Anju expressed their feelings on behalf of the fellows.
Deputy secretary of the internal resources division PhD fellow KM Alamgir Kabir also shared his feeling.
Sheikh Hasina asked the PMF fellows to always think what they make contribution to the welfare of the people and the country after taking higher education from abroad with expenses of the public money after returning to home.
"Keep in mind what you do for the wellbeing of the country and its people with using the knowledge acquired from overseas higher education," she said.
The prime minister said the children are very meritorious as they are currently studying in many famous universities across the globe at the age of technology.
"I want to tell our children to cash in on the scope created by the technology to flourish your talents," she said.
The prime minister said Bangladesh needs to move keeping pace with the technological advancement.
"We have to march ahead with same pace of the world. It is our target and we want to build generation after generation to pursue the target.--- we don't want to fall behind ," she said.
Describing the intelligent people as torchbearers of the country, she said, "I think the talented people to show the paths of light generations after generations with using their knowledge."
Sheikh Hasina said her government has attached topmost priority on education following the footsteps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as no nation can prosper and develop without education.
Referring to allocation of Taka 881.62 billion in education sector in FY 23-24, she said her government has taken every measure that include setting up colleges , universities and offering fellowships for higher education to make sure overall development of the education.
The premier said her government has made the education multi-dimensional with setting up different types of universities such as maritime, aerospace, aviation and science and technologies.
She said her government has attached priority on research and science and asked the scholars to give importance on research.
She said they have made the country food sufficient through research.
"Research in medical science is meagre. So, we need more research in medical science," she said.
The prime minister said her government will build a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041 and today's youths will be the soldiers of building the smart country.
"None can stop the indomitable pace of the country's development," she added.