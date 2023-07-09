We will never depend on other's model of development: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today asked scholars, including fellows of the Prime Minister's Fellowship (PMF), to apply their own intelligence and thoughts incorporating knowledge to be acquired from local and foreign education to devise plans to ensure the country's robust development.

"We will never depend on other's model for ensuring development of our country. We have to apply own intellectuals and thoughts to speed up the country's overall development," she said.

The premier made the remarks as the chief guest while handing over PhD fellowship to 10 persons and masters fellowship to 38 others for 2023-24 sessions in a programme held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) here for pursuing the degrees at globally top-ranking universities.

She called upon the fellows to consider Bangladesh's geographical location, climate, natural environment, mindset of the countrymen, natural resources and geo-political situation to take up plans for the development.

"Firstly, we have to know, understand and feel our country from which you can acquire knowledge. You have to incorporate the knowledge of realising the country's necessity with the knowledge of the higher education abroad to devise plans for country's advancement which will ensure sustainable development," she said.