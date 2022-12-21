Government

PM opens 100 roads, highways in 50 districts

BSS
Dhaka
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually opens the 100 bridges in 25 districts at a cost of over Tk 8.79 billion from her official residence, Ganabhaban, Dhaka on 7 October 2022BSS

After one and a half months of inaugurating 100 bridges, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday opened 100 roads and highways with combined lengths of 56 kilometres in 50 districts across the country.

The PM formally inaugurated the highways virtually from her office in the capital this morning.

After opening the roads and highways, Sheikh Hasina said, “It is a gift from me to the nation in the month of victory”.

Most of the roads were either constructed or developed recently in eight divisions.

Of the 100 highways, 99 have been done with the government fund while the rest one four-lane 70km from Gazipur’s Joydebpur to Tangail’s Alenga Highway at a cost of Tk 61.68 billion was made under ADB, OPEC and Abu Dhabi fund.

The prime minister earlier opened 100 bridges in 25 districts across the country on 7 November last.

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader spoke on the occasion as agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque was present.

PM’s principal secretary Tofazzel Hossain Miah moderated the function while road transport and highways division secretary A B M Amin Ullah Nuri gave a brief presentation on the roads.

A video documentary on the roads and highways was screened.

