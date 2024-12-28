Restriction on journalists’ entry to secretariat temporary: Home ministry
The decision regarding the entry of journalists to the secretariat is temporary.
The home affairs ministry today said a positive decision in this regard will be taken soon after discussing with the information and broadcasting ministry, according to a press release sent by Faisal Hassan, public relations officer of the home affairs ministry.
The release said, “In view of the ongoing investigation into the fire incident at the secretariat, the above decision has been taken regarding the entry of the journalists.”
It added, “The decision is temporary. A positive decision will be taken soon in this regard after a meeting with the information and broadcasting ministry."