Govt sends 3 NBR members, one commissioner on forced retirement

The orders state that two of them have completed 25 years of government service.

Considering that it is necessary to retire them from government service in the public interest, they have been retired under the authority granted by Section 45 of the ‘Government Service Act, 2018’.

However, both will receive retirement benefits in accordance with regulations.

Several NBR officials have indicated that this retirement might be a punitive measure following the recent movement within the NBR.

Earlier, at midnight on Tuesday, Md Zakir Hossain, Commissioner of Chattogram Customs House, was temporarily suspended.

The IRD took this disciplinary action because he disrupted import-export operations by keeping Chattogram Customs House closed on 28 and 29 June.