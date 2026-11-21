Describing felicitation of the freedom fighters as a responsibility of the state, he said the honour and reception accorded to them on the historic Armed Forces Day reflect the state's obligation to them. "By honouring them, the state has tried, at least to some extent, to discharge that obligation," he said.

Identifying himself as the son of a freedom fighter, Tarique Rahman said he was proud to attend the programme, and that any glory or success of the Liberation War and the freedom fighters moves him deeply. He said Major Ziaur Rahman, the proclaimer of Bangladesh's independence, was himself a proud member of the armed forces, which was also a matter of pride for the force.

The Prime Minister said that every time the BNP has been given the responsibility of running the state by the people's mandate, it has taken various positive steps for the Liberation War and the welfare of freedom fighters.