78 more retired govt officials recommended for retrospective promotion
After the administration cadre, a review committee has now recommended retrospective promotion for 78 retired officials from other cadres who had been “deprived” of promotion.
Among them, 12 are recommended for Grade-1 posts, 32 for Grade-2, and 34 for Grade-3.
All of these officials have already retired. When any decision is made effective from an earlier date, it is called retrospective.
The committee’s convener and former finance secretary Zakir Ahmed Khan submitted the review report to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the Chief Adviser’s Office today, Wednesday. This is the committee’s second report.
Based on recommendations from the committee’s first report, 764 retired officials from deputy secretary to secretary level in the administration have already been given retrospective promotions.
The Chief Adviser’s Press Wing informed the media about the submission of today’s report. It said that to review applications of officials deprived of promotion under the Ministry of Public Administration from 2009 to 4 August, 2024, and who retired during this period, a five-member committee was formed on 16 September last year with Zakir Ahmed Khan as convener.
The committee completed its work in two phases. In the first phase, it reviewed applications from deputy secretary and above in the administration cadre and submitted its report on 10 December last year.
In the second phase, applications were sought from deprived officials of other cadres (excluding the administration cadre) that had Grade-3 or higher posts. A total of 318 applications were submitted within the deadline. Of these, 68 were outside the committee’s jurisdiction and 40 were incomplete in terms of information.
The committee then reviewed 210 applications. Following the review, it recommended retrospective promotion for 78 officials, 6 officials for three-step promotions, 17 officials for two-step promotions, and 55 officials for one-step promotions. For 132 officials, the committee did not recommend promotion.
Chief Adviser’s Principal Secretary Siraj Uddin Mia was present at the time of submission.