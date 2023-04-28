Bangladeshis stuck in Sudan to be repatriated: Foreign Ministry

Officials at the Bangladesh Mission in Sudan have been arranging repatriation of the Bangladeshi citizens wishing to return from the violence torn country, reports news agency UNB.
“They will be repatriated very soon by liaising with foreign government,” said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Seheli Sabrin on Thursday.
So far several hundred Bangladesh nationals have registered, she said.
The Mission has introduced a hotline to facilitate the process.
Earlier, Chargé d’affaires at Bangladesh Mission in Sudan, Tareq Ahmed, said the safety and security situation in the area where the Bangladesh Embassy and Bangladesh House are located, is still volatile.
The chief of Bangladesh Mission said they are organising evacuation of expatriate Bangladeshis in Sudan.
“Nothing is final though, we are expecting it to be carried out by this month or early next month. We are compiling information of our expatriates interested to be evacuated now,” he said.
Responding to a question, the envoy said all the western countries have relocated their embassy officials, but embassies of India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia and a few others, including Bangladesh, are still operational.
“We, all the officials and their families, are outside the capital at a safe place,” he said, adding that the situation remains unpredictable in Khartoum, although they are receiving some information of some improvement in a few areas.