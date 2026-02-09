If ‘Yes’ vote wins, misgovernance won’t return: Chief adviser

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday said the country would undergo a fundamental transformation and misgovernance would not return if the “Yes” vote prevails in the referendum slated for 12 February.

“If the ‘Yes’ vote wins in the referendum, Bangladesh’s future will be built in a more positive way,” he said.

The chief adviser told senior secretaries and secretaries at his office in Tejgaon. The cabinet secretary presided over the meeting.

Later in the afternoon, chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed the media on the discussion at the Foreign Service Academy.

Expressing strong confidence in the upcoming national election, professor Yunus said it would be free, fair, peaceful and festive.

Referring to past elections, he said previous polls could hardly be described as genuine elections, calling them “mock exercises” and “fake elections.”