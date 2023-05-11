M Didarul Alam made PS to president

Joint secretary of the local government division M Didarul Alam has been appointed as personal secretary (PS) to president M Shahabuddin, reports BSS.

"M Didarul Alam, joint secretary of local government division, has been appointed as the personal secretary to the president M Shahabuddin according to his willingness," said a gazette notification, issued by the ministry of public administration, today.

The appointment would be effective as long as the president would remain in office or M Didarul Alam would willingly remain in this post, it added.