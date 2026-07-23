Speaker to return two days ahead of schedule, fueling speculation over President’s resignation

Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed is set to return home from Thailand tomorrow on Friday afternoon, two days ahead of the scheduled time.

Parliament Secretariat sources say he was initially scheduled to return next Sunday, but the schedule has been moved forward.

The decision has intensified speculation over the possible resignation of President Md Shahabuddin, following reports that he may step down soon. Under Bangladesh's Constitution, the president submits a resignation letter to the Speaker. If the president resigns, the Speaker assumes the president's duties until a new President is elected.