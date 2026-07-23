Speaker to return two days ahead of schedule, fueling speculation over President’s resignation
Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed is set to return home from Thailand tomorrow on Friday afternoon, two days ahead of the scheduled time.
Parliament Secretariat sources say he was initially scheduled to return next Sunday, but the schedule has been moved forward.
The decision has intensified speculation over the possible resignation of President Md Shahabuddin, following reports that he may step down soon. Under Bangladesh's Constitution, the president submits a resignation letter to the Speaker. If the president resigns, the Speaker assumes the president's duties until a new President is elected.
According to Parliament Secretariat sources, Hafiz travelled to Bangkok on 19 July for medical treatment and was scheduled to return on 26 July. The revised schedule was confirmed on Thursday.
In a programme circulated by the BNP for its senior leaders on Thursday evening, the party said the Speaker is expected to arrive in Dhaka at 12:40pm on Friday on a Thai Airways flight from Thailand.
The Constitution states, if the office of the President becomes vacant or if the President is unable to discharge the functions of his office on account of absence, illness or any other cause, the Speaker shall discharge those functions until a President is elected or until the President resumes the functions of his office, as the case may be.
It also requires that a new president be elected within 90 days if the office falls vacant due to resignation.
Amid the discussions regarding the President’s resignation, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmad, in response to a question on the matter after a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat this afternoon, said, "Wait until Friday."