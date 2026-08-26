Mahdi Amin leaves Dhaka for three-day China visit
Prime Minister's Adviser and Prime Minister's Office Spokesperson Mahdi Amin left Dhaka tonight for a three-day official visit to China at the invitation of the Chinese government to attend various international events and discussions on technical and vocational education.
He departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:30 pm on a China Southern Airlines flight.
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen was present at the airport to bid him farewell and conveyed his best wishes for the visit.
Secretary of the Technical and Madrasah Education Division of the Ministry of Education Md Daud Miah, Chinese Embassy Cultural Counsellor Li Shaopeng and Third Secretary of the Cultural Section Xia Daojing were also present at the airport.