Analysis
Govt regrets repeated attacks, vandalism, land grabs
There has already been public unease over the law and order situation. Amid this, a series of incidents involving attacks, vandalism, land grabbing and demolition of buildings have further increased concerns.
In several of these incidents, allegations have been raised against local leaders and activists of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
Referring to the government’s responsibility to ensure citizens’ security, the government has also expressed regret and said it is embarrassed by the incidents.
Information and Broadcasting Adviser to the Prime Minister Zahed Ur Rahman answered questions at a press conference at the Secretariat yesterday, Tuesday, about the attack and vandalism at the Radda health centre in Mirpur and content creator Salman Muqtadir’s studio.
Without mentioning the names of the two establishments, he said that if any citizen’s rights are violated, their establishment is demolished or they are attacked, the government is sorry and embarrassed by each incident.
He said, “Because ensuring this security was the responsibility of the government—that is what I mean by embarrassed.”
Regarding action over these incidents, the adviser said that if evidence of anyone else’s involvement is found during the investigation, that person will also be brought under the law. According to him, the impact of these incidents on people is very serious.
It has been learned after speaking to responsible people at various levels of the government and BNP that they are also concerned about the recent incidents.
Amid dissatisfaction over the increase in fuel prices and continuous programmes by opposition parties, these law and order incidents have become an additional concern for the government. In particular, allegations against local leaders and activists of its own party have brought the issue of controlling them to the fore.
Last Thursday night, the Radda MCH-FP Centre in Mirpur was demolished and looted allegedly with the intention of grabbing the land. Information has been found about the involvement of several people linked to local BNP politics in the attack on the institution that provides maternal and child healthcare services.
Amid widespread criticism over the incident, the New Guinea Properties housing project in the ECB area was attacked and Salman Muqtadir’s studio there was vandalised at midnight on Saturday.
Early Saturday morning, allegations emerged of an attempt to grab a multistorey building in Shyamoli Housing in Adabor, the capital. On the same day, several hundred people allegedly entered a plot in Mohammadpur’s Chand Udyan, vandalised it and looted money and equipment. In both incidents, allegations have been raised of the involvement of several local leaders and activists of the ruling party.
During a visit to the Radda health centre last Monday, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman questioned the failure to identify the attackers. He said it was mysterious that the people involved could not be found even after a large number of people had carried out the attack for a long time. He called for action against the criminals without considering their party affiliation.
People concerned said these incidents of land and house grabbing, attacks and vandalism in various parts of the capital have put the government’s image under question. At the same time, the conduct of local leaders and activists of the ruling party and the issue of taking action against them have also come under discussion.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed had already been warning grassroots leaders and activists. At several meetings of the BNP parliamentary party and internal meetings of the party, he warned leaders and activists about criminal activities. He has warned several times, saying, “If you are not careful, no one will be spared.” But questions have arisen over the effectiveness of those warnings in the recent incidents.
Most recently, at a briefing on the law and order situation and contemporary issues at the Secretariat last Sunday, the home minister said that any attempt to deteriorate the law and order situation would be dealt with firmly. Strict measures are being taken against criminals irrespective of party affiliation. He said, “A criminal has no political identity. A criminal is a criminal.”
Meanwhile, National Professor and political analyst Mahbub Ullah has expressed concern and regret over the recent incidents. He told Prothom Alo that over nearly 17 years, BNP’s top leaders to grassroots leaders and activists had faced various forms of persecution, including enforced disappearance, killing and imprisonment.
Even in extremely hostile circumstances, they remained united and fought for better times. That expected better time has come, and the party is now responsible for running the state. Therefore, their responsibility is also enormous. The head of government is also making that effort.
Mahbub Ullah said that, unfortunately, a tendency among leaders and activists to disregard the law appears to have emerged. This is creating a major problem. It is the party’s responsibility to keep these leaders and activists away from criminal activities and restrain them from engaging in such acts.