Govt regrets repeated attacks, vandalism, land grabs

Information and Broadcasting Adviser to the Prime Minister Zahed Ur Rahman answered questions at a press conference at the Secretariat yesterday, Tuesday, about the attack and vandalism at the Radda health centre in Mirpur and content creator Salman Muqtadir’s studio.

Without mentioning the names of the two establishments, he said that if any citizen’s rights are violated, their establishment is demolished or they are attacked, the government is sorry and embarrassed by each incident.

He said, “Because ensuring this security was the responsibility of the government—that is what I mean by embarrassed.”

Regarding action over these incidents, the adviser said that if evidence of anyone else’s involvement is found during the investigation, that person will also be brought under the law. According to him, the impact of these incidents on people is very serious.