Ramadan office timing from 9am to 3:30pm: Govt
All offices of the government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies will function from 9:00am to 3:30pm during the upcoming month of holy Ramadan.
The decision was taken at the weekly meeting of the Council of Advisers today, Thursday at the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) here with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.
Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam disclosed it at a briefing at the Foreign Service Academy here this afternoon.
During office hours, there will be a 15-minute break from 1:00pm to 1:15pm for Zohr prayers.
The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on 19 February subject to sighting of the moon, according to the Islamic Foundation.