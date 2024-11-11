CA appoints three special assistants to aid home, health, education advisers
Chief Adviser to the interim government Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus has appointed three special assistants with the status of state minister, according to a gazette notification issued here on Sunday evening.
Under Rule 3B (iia) of the Rules of Business, 1996, they have been given executive power of the ministry of home affairs, health and family welfare ministry and education ministry respectively to assist the advisers.
Khoda Baksh Chowdhury, former inspector general of police was given the charge of special assistant to home adviser while Sayedur Rahman, a physician and the incumbent vice chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) was made special assistant to health and family welfare adviser and prof M Aminul Islam made special assistant to education adviser.
They will get allowances and others benefit of the state minister when they will remain in the position.