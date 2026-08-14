Empty duplexes designed for top officials, yet left vacant

There are nine other buildings in that residential area, which are three to five stories high. However, these buildings, constructed at the same time, are in use. Officials and employees live there and they are maintained regularly.

According to UGC sources, the construction work of the buildings in the nearly three-acre residential area was completed in 2001 at a cost of BDT 100 million. The area has accommodation for 67 of the UGC’s around 400 officers and employees.

The duplex house built for the chairman has an area of approximately 3,400 square feet. Each of the two houses built for the members has an area of 2,600 square feet.

Sources say that between 2002 and 2015, a total of 10 members lived in the two houses built for members. They have been vacant ever since. However, the house built for the chairman has never been used by any chairman. An official lived there until 2010, after which that too has been empty. Due to being unused for a long time, the maintenance of the houses was also neglected.