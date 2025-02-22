84pc people want independent Local Govt Commission: Survey
About 84 per cent of the people want an independent and strong Local Government Commission to be formed through enactment of a new law aiming to strengthen the country's local government system, a household survey revealed.
It showed that about 71 per cent think that elections should not be held to local government bodies with symbols of political parties, while 24 per cent think that local government polls should be held with party symbols.
As per the request of the Local Government Reform Commission, Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) conducted the survey in January 2025 covering 46,080 households in rural and urban areas in 64 districts of the country.
The findings of the survey were disclosed in a report of the Local Government Reform Commission.
The report of the Local Government Reform Commission was submitted to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS on Saturday.
About 97 per cent people suggest that the candidates of the local government elections should have a minimum educational qualification. Of them, 38 per cent think educational qualifications of the candidates should be Secondary School Certificate (SSC), while 30 per cent think the candidates' qualification should be HSC and 25 per cent respondents think qualification should be graduation.
At present, there are five laws and over 100 notifications and government orders to conduct the local government activities. To this end, 77 per cent respondents think that there should be a single and unified law for the local government bodies.
About 75 per cent people recommended that there should be an integrated service structure for the local government institutions to address its manpower crisis.
Around 85 per cent people responded that the office of urban planner should be set at upazila level in the context of growing urbanisation in Bangladesh.
Some 80 per cent respondents suggested setting up full civil and magistrate courts at upazila level.