Chief Adviser Dr Yunus off to China on 4-day visit

On 27 March, Prof Yunus will address the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) conference focusing on the changing role of Asia in the world.

On the sidelines of the forum, he is expected to have meetings with chief executive officers (CEOs) of giant global and Chinese firms.

The first bilateral meeting between Prof Yunus and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be held in Beijing on 28 March where issues related to bilateral interest will be discussed.