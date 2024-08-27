Interim govt: Portfolios redistributed once again
The interim government has once again shuffled around roles and responsibilities for various ministries and divisions among members of its advisory council.
This was confirmed on Tuesday through a notification issued by the cabinet division.
As per the latest decision, chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus has been assigned responsibilities for six ministries and divisions.
Those are - cabinet division, defence ministry, armed forces division, food ministry, public administration ministry, and the civil aviation and tourism ministry.
Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed has been given charge of the finance ministry, commerce ministry, and the science and technology ministry.
Adviser Hasan Arif has been assigned to two ministries: Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, and the Ministry of Land.
Adviser Brigadier General (retd.) M. Sakhawat Hossain has been assigned the Ministry of Textiles and Jute, as well as the Ministry of Shipping.
Adviser Sharmeen Murshid has been assigned to the Ministry of Social Welfare and the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.
The notification was issued by cabinet secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain on behalf of the president.