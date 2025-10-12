Government finally appoints secretary to Public Administration ministry

The interim government has finally appointed a secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration after the post remained vacant for three weeks.

Md Ehsanul Haque has been appointed as Senior Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration. Until now, he had been serving on contract as Senior Secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division. He is now being brought to the Ministry of Public Administration under a similar contractual arrangement.

A notification regarding this appointment was issued today, Sunday, by the Ministry of Public Administration.