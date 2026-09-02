Professor Mohammad Nazmuzzaman Bhuian made PSC chairman
Professor Mohammad Nazmuzzaman Bhuian has been appointed chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC).
The Ministry of Public Administration announced the appointment in an order issued on Wednesday.
He is a professor in the Department of Law at the University of Dhaka.
According to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration, the President appointed Professor Mohammad Nazmuzzaman Bhuian as chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission in the public interest, exercising the powers vested in the President under Article 138(1) of the Constitution of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.
Under Article 139(1) of the Constitution, he will remain in office for five years from the date he assumes his responsibilities or until he reaches the age of 65, whichever occurs earlier.
Professor Mobasher Monem recently resigned as PSC chairman, leaving the post vacant.
Professor Mobasher Monem was appointed to the position in October 2024 during the interim government.
After the interim government took office following the mass uprising in 2024, 12 PSC members, including then-chairman Md Sohorab Hossain, resigned.
The government subsequently appointed Professor Mobasher Monem, a professor of Public Administration at the University of Dhaka, as PSC chairman.