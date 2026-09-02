Professor Mohammad Nazmuzzaman Bhuian made PSC chairman

Professor Mohammad Nazmuzzaman Bhuian has been appointed chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC).

The Ministry of Public Administration announced the appointment in an order issued on Wednesday.

He is a professor in the Department of Law at the University of Dhaka.

According to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration, the President appointed Professor Mohammad Nazmuzzaman Bhuian as chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission in the public interest, exercising the powers vested in the President under Article 138(1) of the Constitution of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.