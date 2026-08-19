Satisfaction with govt stands at 54pc, PM at 66pc: Survey

The survey also found a somewhat different picture when respondents were asked about the government’s overall performance. As many as 54.50 per cent said the government was doing its job well, while 32.90 per cent said it was doing badly.

The Doppler survey also asked whether Bangladesh was overall going in the right direction or the wrong direction. In response, 48.60 per cent said the country was going in the right direction, while 35.60 per cent said it was going in the wrong direction. Another 15.80 per cent did not answer.

Among BNP supporters, 65.50 per cent said the country was going in the right direction, compared with 44 per cent of Jamaat supporters and 55.20 per cent of NCP supporters. The figure was lowest among Awami League supporters, at 34.40 per cent.

The BNP government formed through the 13th parliamentary election held on 12 February completed 180 days, or six months, last Sunday. Doppler conducted the public opinion survey to mark the occasion.

The research organisation, which emerged from Innovision Consulting, recently contacted by telephone 10,413 people who had participated in an Innovision survey in September 2025. Of them, 3,443 took part in the Doppler survey. The sample represented 489 sampling units—one ward or village—across all 64 districts of the country.