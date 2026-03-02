Professor Muhammad Yunus receiving SSF security as VIP for a year
Former chief adviser of the interim government, professor Muhammad Yunus, is receiving Special Security Force (SSF) protection for one year as a ‘very important person (VIP)’.
He was declared a ‘very important person’ through a gazette issued on 10 February, two days before the 13th parliamentry election.
The gazette, signed by then secretary to the Chief Adviser’s Office (now attached to the Ministry of Public Administration) Md Saifullah Panna, said that under the power of the Special Security Force Act, the government has declared professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of the interim government, a ‘very important person’ for one year from the date of handing over his responsibility.
When asked, Saifullah Panna confirmed the issuance of the gazette.
With the formation of the new government on 17 February under prime minister Tarique Rahman, the much-discussed one-and-a-half-year tenure of the interim government came to an end.
A gazette issued by the cabinet division that day said that with the formation of the new government, the advisory council of the interim government would be considered dissolved.
After the fall of the Awami League government in the student–public uprising on 5 August 2024, the interim government was formed on 8 August of that year under the leadership of professor Muhammad Yunus.