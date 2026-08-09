PM hands over keys of new houses to flood-hit families in Banshkhali

During his visit, the prime minister also talked to the affected people and inquired about the wellbeing of their families. Later, he also planted a ‘mahogany’ sapling in the area.

Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Disaster Management and Relief Minister Asadul Habib Dulu and other senior officials accompanied the prime minister.

Later, the prime minister attended a programme titled “House Handover, Grant and Relief Materials Distribution” at the Banshkhali High School and College ground, organised for the rehabilitation of families affected by the recent floods in Chattogram.

Under the government rehabilitation initiative, 100 flood-affected families in Banshkhali were selected to receive the keys of the newly built houses.