Officials flout rules by using project vehicles

Four years ago, Monirul Islam, a joint secretary of the Local Government Division, bought a car with an interest-free government loan. He also receives a government allowance of Tk 50,000 a month for maintaining the vehicle.

Instead of using the car purchased with the interest-free government loan and maintained with the government allowance, Monirul uses a sport utility vehicle (SUV, commonly known as a jeep) belonging to the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED). The vehicle has a government-appointed driver, while the government also covers its fuel and maintenance costs.

The SUV used by Monirul Islam belongs to a World Bank-funded project called the Programme for Supporting Rural Bridges. LGED buys vehicles under various such projects and provides them for use by officials of different government ministries and agencies.

Among those using these vehicles are officials of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Local Government Division, the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, and the Planning Commission.

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division and Bogura City Corporation have also taken vehicles from LGED. Even the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) uses an LGED vehicle.

When asked about the matter, officials involved in such irregularities said they were not doing it alone.

The rules, however, state that project vehicles must be used only for project-related work and returned to the transport pool after completion of the project.

People working on corruption prevention say LGED is an agency under the Ministry of Local Government. LGED’s projects have to be approved by the Planning Commission, while the ACC works to combat corruption. When officials of these agencies use LGED vehicles, it can create a tendency for the agencies to provide mutual benefits and protection.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman told Prothom Alo that this was a collusive irregularity. LGED, as a government agency, has become involved in irregularities, while those using the vehicles are also failing to follow the rules.

He said LGED controls substantial resources and faces a large number of allegations of corruption. “It would not be unreasonable to think that officials of such an agency are allowing officials of other agencies to use their vehicles in order to protect themselves,” he said.