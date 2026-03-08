PM to launch monthly allowance programme for Imams, Muezzins 14 Mar

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will inaugurate a government programme to provide monthly allowances to imams and muezzins of mosques across the country on 14 March.

Prime minister’s adviser for public administration Md Ismail Zabiullah disclosed the matter while talking to journalists at the religious affairs minister’s office in the Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital today, Sunday.

He said that introducing an honorarium and training-based welfare system for religious leaders of all places of worship of all faiths to strengthen religious and social harmony was one of the election pledges of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).