14 more Zila Parishads get new administrators

The government has appointed administrators to 14 more Zila Parishads in the country.

The Local Government Division issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday.

The 14 districts are Dhaka, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Pabna, Narail, Barguna, Jamalpur, Gazipur, Manikganj, Narsingdi, Faridpur, Habiganj, Chandpur and Feni.

According to the notification, Md Yasin Ferdous Morad has been appointed administrator for Dhaka, Md Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury for Nilphamari, AKM Mominul Haque for Lalmonirhat, Mohammad Zahurul Islam for Pabna, Md Mostafizur Rahman Alek for Narail, Md Nazrul Islam Molla for Barguna and Md Sirajul Haque for Jamalpur.