14 more Zila Parishads get new administrators
The government has appointed administrators to 14 more Zila Parishads in the country.
The Local Government Division issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday.
The 14 districts are Dhaka, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Pabna, Narail, Barguna, Jamalpur, Gazipur, Manikganj, Narsingdi, Faridpur, Habiganj, Chandpur and Feni.
According to the notification, Md Yasin Ferdous Morad has been appointed administrator for Dhaka, Md Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury for Nilphamari, AKM Mominul Haque for Lalmonirhat, Mohammad Zahurul Islam for Pabna, Md Mostafizur Rahman Alek for Narail, Md Nazrul Islam Molla for Barguna and Md Sirajul Haque for Jamalpur.
Besides, Chowdhury Ishrat Ahmad Siddiqui has been appointed administrator for Gazipur, Jamilur Rashid Khan for Manikganj, Tofazzal Hossain for Narsingdi, Md Afzal Hossain Khan Palash for Faridpur, Ahmed Ali for Habiganj, AKM Salim Ullah Selim for Chandpur and Prof MA Khalek for Feni.
Earlier on 15 March, the government appointed administrators to 42 Zila Parishads across the country.
Most of the newly appointed administrators are reportedly associated with BNP politics.