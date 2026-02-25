More reshuffle in police, admin, education on the cards

After the new government took office, rapid changes began in key positions of the state machinery. Major reshuffles are under way at the top levels of public administration, the police and education administration. New appointments have already been made to the posts of cabinet secretary, principal secretary to the prime minister, and inspector general of police (IGP).

With the cancellation of the appointments of nine secretaries and senior secretaries, who were on contract, the attachment of several secretaries, and multiple important posts falling vacant, a major administrative reorganisation process has begun.

Relevant officials say this is the first phase of change, and more decisions may come ahead.