More reshuffle in police, admin, education on the cards
After the new government took office, rapid changes began in key positions of the state machinery. Major reshuffles are under way at the top levels of public administration, the police and education administration. New appointments have already been made to the posts of cabinet secretary, principal secretary to the prime minister, and inspector general of police (IGP).
With the cancellation of the appointments of nine secretaries and senior secretaries, who were on contract, the attachment of several secretaries, and multiple important posts falling vacant, a major administrative reorganisation process has begun.
Relevant officials say this is the first phase of change, and more decisions may come ahead.
Now 13 secretary posts vacant
Multiple sources at the secretariat say that due to contract cancellations and attachments, at least 13 secretary-level and equivalent posts are currently vacant. Appointments to these posts may be made soon. Changes are also possible at the level of deputy commissioners (DCs).
A cabinet division official told Prothom Alo that changes may be made in important field-administration posts gradually.
Among those, on Tuesday, PSC (public service commission) secretary Md Abdur Rahman Tarafdar was transferred to the post of secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment. And labour secretary Md Sanwar Jahan Bhuiyan was made secretary of the PSC.
Discussion over Postings
Administrative officials say that after a change of government, some changes in the administration are normal.
They, however, stressed that merit and competence must be given priority in appointments and postings, and no one should suffer unnecessarily.
Among officers and employees there are many discussions on these issues as part of the change process. They also pointed out that lobbying over postings and transfers has increased.
According to people concerned, changes in police leadership after a change of government are not unusual. However, maintaining professionalism and keeping the force outside political controversy is most important.
The issue of widespread contractual appointments during the tenure of the immediate past interim government is also under discussion. Many officials think that questions were raised about the competence of many officers appointed on contract at that time. From that experience, some say new contractual appointments should not happen unless those are absolutely necessary.
First phase of changes in public admin
Within a week of forming the government, visible steps were taken in public administration. Three secretaries were removed and attached to the Ministry of Public Administration through separate notifications of the ministry last Monday.
They are: secretary of the prime minister’s office Md Saifullah Panna, secretary of secondary and higher education division Rehana Parveen, and secretary of religious affairs ministry Md Kamal Uddin.
At the same time, the remaining tenure of contracts of nine secretaries and senior secretaries was cancelled. Earlier, cabinet secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid and principal secretary to the chief adviser M Siraj Uddin Mia voluntarily stepped down from their posts.
Later, senior secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Nasimul Ghani was made cabinet secretary. After the mass uprising of 2024, the interim government had appointed these three former additional secretaries on contract and promoted them to these posts.
After the formation of the new government, retired secretary ABM Abdus Sattar was appointed on contract as principal secretary to the prime minister; he had earlier been personal secretary to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman, who is now the prime minister of Bangladesh.
Changes in police leadership
Alongside the administration, changes have also begun in the police force. Ali Hossain Fakir was appointed as the new inspector general of police (IGP) on Tuesday. He was promoted from additional IGP of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) to IGP.
The post of director general at the directorate of secondary and higher education has been vacant since 15 October last year. The National Curriculum and Textbook Board also has no chairman. Preparations are under way to appoint people quickly to these posts.
Sources concern said changes may come in several other important police posts. There is also discussion over the post of Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner. It is expected that changes will be made keeping two issues in front: controlling the law-and-order situation and restoring public confidence in the force.
According to people concerned, changes in police leadership after a change of government are not unusual. However, maintaining professionalism and keeping the force outside political controversy is most important.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Abdur Rakib has been given the responsibility of director general of the central intelligence cell (CIC) of the national board of revenue (NBR). He had been serving as acting tax commissioner of the income tax intelligence and investigation unit of the NBR.
Education administration
The wave of change has also touched higher-education administration. Dhaka University vice-chancellor Niaz Ahmed Khan has submitted an application for resignation. Preparations are under way to appoint a new VC. Activities among several BNP-leaning teachers to secure posts have increased.
Sources at the Ministry of Education say that some of the VCs of public universities appointed during the interim government, may be changed.
Changes should be made based on neutrality and merit, and no one should be deprived despite having competence.Salahuddin M Aminuzzaman, professor of public administration department at DU
Meanwhile, several important institutions in the education sector have been without leadership for a long time. The post of director general at the directorate of secondary and higher education has been vacant since 15 October last year. The National Curriculum and Textbook Board also has no chairman. Preparations are under way to appoint people quickly to these posts.
Teachers say that without stable leadership in education administration, no reform becomes sustainable. But competence and professional ability must be given priority in appointments.
Past experience and reorganisation
After the fall of the Bangladesh Awami League government in the mass uprising of 5 August 2024, an interim government was formed on 8 August of that year under the leadership of professor Muhammad Yunus. Following that, massive changes were made in the administration.
In the first six months, 14 officers in senior secretary and secretary posts, one in Grade-1 post, and 19 in additional secretary posts were sent into compulsory retirement. At the same time, 23 in senior secretary and secretary posts, two in Grade-1 posts, and 51 in additional secretary level were made officers on special duty (OSD). Later, some more officers were made OSD.
On the other hand, contractual appointments were made to several posts including secretary. Several secretaries are still on contract. Again, disorderly situations arose in postings to various posts including DC appointments. There were even incidents like protests and pushing and shoving.
Some officials inside the administration complain that at that time in some cases decisions were taken without proper consideration, creating dissatisfaction.
The interim government could not implement any major recommendation of the public administration reform commission. Apart from removing some faces, old practices in public administration continued. As a result, expectations have increased this time to maintain institutional balance.
‘No partisanship’
People concerned said it is normal for a new government to bring changes in administration. But the big expectation now is that allegations of partisanship like in the past should not arise.
In the election manifesto of the ruling BNP there is a promise that merit, honesty and competence will be the only criteria in appointments, transfers and promotions in administration.
It also said that to build a “Meritocratic Bangladesh,” merit, honesty, creativity, competence, experience and training will be the only yardsticks in appointments, transfers and promotions in both civil and military administration. It will also be ensured that no one is unfairly deprived.
Asked about this, public-administration expert and former professor of public administration department at Dhaka University, Salahuddin M Aminuzzaman, told Prothom Alo that past experience shows that when a new government comes to power, there is a tendency to reorganise the administration.
Stating that this could happen, he further said, but during reorganisation the question often becomes whether someone was “with us or not.” In that case many officers suffer despite having competence.
The expectation from the new government this time will be that it does not happen like before, Salahuddin M Aminuzzaman expressed.
Changes should be made based on neutrality and merit, and no one should be deprived despite having competence, he remarked.