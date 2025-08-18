Prime Minister’s absolute power to see some curbs

How much the Prime Minister’s absolute power will actually be reduced and how successful the reforms will be has become a matter of discussion, given the consensus and dissent recorded in the basic reform proposals during National Consensus Commission’s discussions with political party.

It is still unclear whether the BNP, which holds dissenting opinions on some major proposals, will be bound to implement them if they come to power. However, based on the extent of consensus reached, the Prime Minister’s power will only be slightly curtailed in the future.

The proposals to bring balance to state power mainly came from the Constitution Reform Commission. After reviewing the existing constitution, the commission stated in its report that the absence of an effective balance of power posed a serious threat to Bangladesh’s democratic system of governance.

The excessive concentration of power had turned the Prime Minister into an autocrat. One of the key purposes of constitutional reform was to prevent the rise of any form of fascist regime in the future and to ensure decentralisation and empowerment of state power and institutions.