PM directs coordinated action for pollution-free rivers, liveable environment
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Sunday, directed all concerned to play their due roles in ensuring pollution-free rivers and a clean, liveable environment for future generations.
“Alongside ourselves, we must strive to leave pollution-free rivers and a liveable environment for the next generation. We cannot simply wait for government directives; we must also act out of our own sense of responsibility,” he said.
The prime minister was speaking at a review meeting at Bangladesh Secretariat this morning on pollution control, waste removal, conservation and management of rivers around Dhaka, ensuring navigability and developing the circular waterways.
Prime Minister’s Assistant Press Secretary Gazi Shahriar Pamir told newspersons that the meeting reviewed measures to control pollution and remove waste from the Buriganga, Turag, Dhaleshwari, Balu and Shitalakkhya rivers and their adjoining canals and drains, ensure navigability and normal water flow, and improve the existing circular waterways around Dhaka.
The prime minister directed the authorities to take effective steps to swiftly implement the plans adopted so far, stressing proper coordination among the concerned ministries, divisions and agencies to advance the activities.
LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Abdul Moyeen Khan; Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Abdul Awal Mintoo; Industries and Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir; Water Resources Minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee; Shipping Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam; State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam; State Minister for Planing Zonayed Abdur Rahim Saki; State Minister for Shipping Md. Razib Ahsan; State Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shaikh Faridul Islam; Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Md. Saimum Parvez; Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister ABM Abdus Sattar; and Commander of Bangladesh Navy’s Dhaka Naval Area Rear Admiral Abdullah-Al-Maqsoos, among others, attended the meeting.
Secretaries of the concerned ministries and divisions, administrators of Dhaka, Narayanganj and Gazipur city corporations and other senior officials concerned were also present.