Enforced disappearance: Cabinet approves draft law, death penalty maximum punishment

The cabinet has granted both policy and final approval to the draft Prevention and Remedy of Enforced Disappearance Act, 2026.

The proposed law provides for life imprisonment and fines for the crime of enforced disappearance. If the victim dies, the body is recovered, or the person cannot be found alive or dead even after five years, the maximum penalty will be death or life imprisonment, along with a fine of up to Tk 100 million.

The draft law was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Secretariat on Monday afternoon, according to a press release issued by the Cabinet Division after the meeting.

The press release said the Prevention and Remedy of Enforced Disappearance Act, 2026 classifies enforced disappearance as a distinct criminal offense that is cognisable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable.

The law aims to uphold human rights, human dignity, personal liberty, and the rule of law by establishing a comprehensive legal framework to prevent enforced disappearances, prosecute those responsible, locate missing persons, and ensure the rights, compensation, and rehabilitation of victims and their families.