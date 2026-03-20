16,000 police and RAB personnel deployed across city during Eid holiday

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have taken extensive preparations to maintain law and order in Dhaka and ensure the safety of residents during Eid ul-Fitr.

As the capital is expected to become nearly empty during the seven-day Eid holiday, at least 16,000 members of police and RAB will remain on active duty to protect lives and property. In addition to setting up checkpoints on roads, patrols have been intensified in shopping malls and residential areas.

The seven-day holiday from 17 to 23 March has already begun. During this time, a large number of people will leave Dhaka to celebrate Eid with their families. Such periods often see a rise in crime in the largely deserted city, with theft, mugging, robbery, and particularly heists targeting gold markets being major concerns.

DMP officials said that past incidents show that theft and robbery at jewelry shops tend to increase during Eid holidays. In some cases, security guards have been tied up, while in others, robberies were carried out with the involvement of insiders. Taking these experiences into account, both DMP and RAB have developed a comprehensive security plan for before and after Eid.