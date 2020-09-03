70pc contractors complete projects late

The World Bank report ‘Assessment of Bangladesh Public Procurement System’ highlighted the weaknesses and progress in Bangladesh government’s procurement. The World Bank prepared the report with the help of the government. The report was prepared using information of 297,000 e-Government procurement (e-GP) and 12,000 tradition procurement by the government. Opinions of different stakeholders from across the country was also used. Overall, the government procurement could not achieve the expected transparency even after introducing e-GP.

After the ECNEC meeting on 1 September, planning minister MA Mannan told the newsmen that the projects need amendment due to various reasons like price hike, rate schedule change, delay in work. As a result, time and cost increase. “But, we’re very much aware of the issues and trying to reduce the tendency of project revision through raising awareness, imparting training to the concerned staff and also through technology,” he added.

More interest in visit, not in checking standard of work

Project implementing authorities are supposed to oversee the work of contractors and the work quality. The World Bank said the government officials are only interested in visiting project sites rather than supervising the quality of works. And 80 per cent contractors said project implementing officials visit project areas at least once a week to ensure progress of work including construction of roads and buildings. Quality of projects remains elusive even after such frequent visits of the officials. Only 30 per cent contractors can complete projects on time.

Also, 14 per cent contractors said the government officials visited their projects once in two weeks while 4 per cent said project officials visited sites once in a month.

Planning ministry sources said the project directors, who are the biggest stakeholders of the project, do not live in the project area. Planning minister MA Mannan has raised this allegation on several occasions. He asked the project directors to live in the project area to ensure quality controlling of the work. He even talked about monitoring project work through the close circuit camera.

Objection regarding ‘price cap’

The public procurement act has been amended in 2016. There is an estimated official cost for any government purchase and that cost must be kept confidential. According to that amendment, if the estimated official price of any product or service in an open tender process is Tk 100 and a contractor’s price varies more or less 10 per cent from that price, that contractor is considered unfit for the project. This process is called ‘price cap’. The World Bank report has strongly opposed the price cap process.