Monirul Islam appointed next ambassador of Bangladesh to Italy

Monirul Islam is a career diplomat belonging to the 10th batch of BCS (Foreign Affairs) cadre. He is currently serving as the ambassador of Bangladesh to Egypt with concurrent accreditation to DR Congo, Eritrea and Arab League.

Before the current assignment, he served as the Bangladesh envoy to Morocco and Ethiopia in two consecutive stints as well as the Bangladesh consul general in New York in another. Joining the foreign service in 1991, he also served in different capacities in Bangladesh missions in Singapore, Brunei, Madrid, Beijing, Ottawa and Brasilia.

Hailing from Brahmanbaria, ambassador Islam did his BSS and MSS in economics from the University of Dhaka. Later on, he obtained another his masters in foreign affairs and trade from the Monash University, Australia.