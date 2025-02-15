Elections to depend on July Charter: CA’s Press Secretary
Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Saturday when the elections will be held depends on the July Charter.
He said, “Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus have already said elections might be held within December. In that case, we will be able to implement several recommendations, and the political party who will come to power later will implement the remaining ones.”
Shafiqul Alam said this while speaking to the media at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka around 2:45 pm prior to the dialogue between the chief adviser and National Consensus Commission chief Muhammad Yunus and various political parties.
Explaining the July Charter, Shafiqul Alam said, “Dialogue will be held with political parties on the details of the reports of six reform commissions. We expect all political parties will sign the decision that the political parties will reach through a consensus, and that will be July Charter.”
