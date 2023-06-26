Govt employees to get 10pc increment of basic pay from July

Sources said Tk 30-40 billion will be spent from the state exchequer for the additional five per cent. This is not a one-time incentive; rather it will be added to basic pay of government employees every month.

The finance division is trying their best to add the 10 per cent increment to the salary of the government employees for July. If the process is not completed within July, it will take August, but the incentive will be effective from July.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina hinted at raising the salary of the government employees during a press conference in mid-May before the budget. She said the salary of the government employees would be raised adjusting inflation.