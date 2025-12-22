Had I resigned I wouldn’t be sitting here: Home Affairs Adviser

The Home Affairs Adviser said that so far 17 people have been arrested in connection with the attacks on the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star. He added that security for the editors of the two newspapers has been strengthened.

Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said the government has no information about the whereabouts of Faisal Karim Khan, the prime accused in the murder case of Inqilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman bin Hadi. In this regard, he said, “If we knew where the accused was, we would have arrested him. He could be inside the country or outside. The accused did not go abroad legally. Whether he went illegally—there is no information about that.”

He said that his ministry, along with the current interim government, is giving the highest importance to bringing to justice those involved in the murder of July mass-uprising frontline fighter Sharif Osman Hadi. The government is determined to ensure justice in this incident. No one involved in this murder will be given any leniency. Already, 10 people involved in the killing have been arrested by the joint forces (police, RAB and BGB). However, due to the need to uncover the motive behind the murder and for reasons of confidentiality, it is not possible to disclose details at this time.