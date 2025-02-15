Govt’s 1st phase ends, 2nd phase starts thru dialogue: Chief Adviser
Chief Adviser to the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus said the first phase of the interim government has ended in six months and the second phase kicks off hrough political dialogue today, Saturday.
The chief adviser made the remarks during a meeting between the National Consensus Commission and various political parties on Saturday.
Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser, said this to the journalists during the Asr prayer break.
Led by Muhammad Yunus, the meeting began at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka a little after 3:00 pm. About 100 leaders of 26 parties and coalitions participated in the event.