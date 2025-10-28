July Charter provisions that may be implemented through executive orders

The National Consensus Commission has handed over its recommendations on ways to implement the July National Charter to the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government, Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Professor Ali Riaz, Vice Chairman of the National Consensus Commission, handed over the recommendations to Professor Yunus on Tuesday afternoon. Professor Yunus is also the President of the Consensus Commission.

During the handover, other members of the Advisory Council, as well as members of the Consensus Commission — Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Iftekharuzzaman, Badiul Alam Majumdar, Safar Raj Hossain, Md Ayub Mia, and Special Assistant to Chief Adviser Monir Haider — were also present.

The Commission believes that nine of the recommendations can be implemented through executive orders. Here’s a look at those nine recommendations: