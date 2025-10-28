July Charter provisions that may be implemented through executive orders
The National Consensus Commission has handed over its recommendations on ways to implement the July National Charter to the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government, Professor Muhammad Yunus.
Professor Ali Riaz, Vice Chairman of the National Consensus Commission, handed over the recommendations to Professor Yunus on Tuesday afternoon. Professor Yunus is also the President of the Consensus Commission.
During the handover, other members of the Advisory Council, as well as members of the Consensus Commission — Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Iftekharuzzaman, Badiul Alam Majumdar, Safar Raj Hossain, Md Ayub Mia, and Special Assistant to Chief Adviser Monir Haider — were also present.
The Commission believes that nine of the recommendations can be implemented through executive orders. Here’s a look at those nine recommendations:
Expansion of lower courts at upazila level
Courts in Upazilas located at district headquarters (Sadar Upazilas) should be connected with the District Judge Courts and clearly defined. Existing Chowki courts, island courts, and already established Upazila courts will remain, with necessary infrastructure development.
There is no need to establish new courts in Upazilas near the district headquarters (after completing necessary surveys). Courts in remaining Upazilas will be established gradually, considering population density, geographical location and characteristics, transportation facilities, distance, and economic conditions.
Necessary infrastructure and budget for lower courts will be ensured, and legal aid activities will be extended to the Upazila level.
Increase in judicial manpower
Judges and support staff will be increased at all levels of the judiciary, and specialised courts will be established.
Judicial management reform and digitisation
To reduce case delays and harassment, ensure transparency, lower litigation costs, and make justice more accessible, steps will be taken to reform and digitise court management through the enactment or amendment of rules and issuance of directives by the Supreme Court.
Code of conduct for lawyers
Lawyers’ code of conduct will be updated, a Bar Council Tribunal will be established at the district level with a judge as its head, and political activities will be banned within court premises.
Formation of an independent commission to investigate officials involved in mass killing and vote fraud
An independent investigation commission will be formed to identify officials involved in killings, repression, vote fraud, or corruption during the July uprising and take appropriate action against them.
Formation of two administrative divisions — Cumilla and Faridpur
Considering geographic location and transportation, two administrative divisions named Comilla and Faridpur will be formed.
Preparation of an anti-corruption strategy document
Instead of a national integrity strategy initiated by the state, a national anti-corruption strategy document will be prepared, defining the anti-corruption responsibilities of various state and non-state institutions. An ombudsman will be appointed as per constitutional provisions to effectively link the office of the office of ombudsman with the implementation of this strategy.
Automation of service sector operations and information management
All government service-providing institutions — especially police stations, registry offices, revenue offices, passport offices, and administrative services at education, health, local government, district, and Upazila levels — will be fully automated (end-to-end) in service delivery and information management.
Joining Open Government Partnership (OGP)
Bangladesh will formally become a participant in the Open Government Partnership at the state level.
After handing over the recommendations and at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy, Professor Ali Riaz said that the recommendations not involving constitutional matters can be implemented by the government through ordinances.
Several other recommendations can be implemented through government instructions or office orders, and the Commission has urged the government to implement them promptly, he added.
He further stated that there is no disagreement among political parties in the Consensus Commission regarding these two matters.