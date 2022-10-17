Cabinet secretary, principal secretary to get houses costing Tk 430 million

The government is constructing two buildings for the two officials in the public administration - the cabinet secretary and principal secretary to the prime minister. These two buildings will be constructed side by side at Esktaton Garden of the capital.

The construction costs of these buildings will reportedly be around Tk 430 million (Tk 43 crore). The money will be allocated from government funds.

According to the project plan, each building will be three-storey with an area of 18,000 square feet. The cost will be Tk 215 million (Tk 21.5 crore) for each building. There will be two swimming pools in each of the building and their estimated cost is Tk 51 million (Tk 5.1 crore).

On Sunday the project titled ‘Construction of residences for cabinet secretary and principal secretary to the prime minister' was sent to the planning commission from the ministry of public works. As the cost of this project is under TK 500 million (Tk 50 crore) the planning minister has the authority to approve it.