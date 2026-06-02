Government

Bangladesh wins UN General Assembly presidency

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
At the election for the presidency of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, UN Secretary-General António Guterres was present during the voting. The election was held at the UN headquarters in New York on 2 June 2026.Photo taken from the United Nations website

Bangladesh has won the election for the President of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), securing 99 votes in the poll.

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman was the country’s candidate in the election. He will serve as the President of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly for the next one year.

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, Bangladesh’s candidate for the presidency of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, delivering a speech after being elected at the UN headquarters in New York on 2 June 2026.
Photo was taken from the UN website.

Among UN member states, 99 countries voted for Bangladesh’s candidate Khalilur Rahman. His opponent in the election, Andreas S Kakouris of Cyprus, received 91 votes.

With this victory, a Bangladeshi representative will occupy the presidency of the UN General Assembly for the second time.

Celebrations erupt around Bangladesh’s candidate Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman following his victory at the UN headquarters in New York on 2 June 2026.
Photo was taken from the UN website.

Forty years ago, in 1986, former foreign secretary and politician Humayun Rashid Chowdhury from Bangladesh served as President of the 41st session of the UN General Assembly.

After entering politics, he served as the foreign minister of Bangladesh and, during that period, also held the responsibility of President of the UN General Assembly.

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