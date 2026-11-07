Historic 7 November today

The country is observing the National Revolution and Solidarity Day today, Saturday commemorating the 51st anniversary of the historic events of 7 November 1975.

On the eve of the day, President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman issued separate messages, news agency BSS reports.

The government has taken an elaborate programme to mark the day as it has been announced a public holiday.

As part of the programme, national flag are hoisted atop all government, semi-government, autonomous, private buildings and educational institutions across the country as well as Bangladesh missions abroad. Major roads and road islands are decorated with national flags.