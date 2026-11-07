Historic 7 November today
The country is observing the National Revolution and Solidarity Day today, Saturday commemorating the 51st anniversary of the historic events of 7 November 1975.
On the eve of the day, President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman issued separate messages, news agency BSS reports.
The government has taken an elaborate programme to mark the day as it has been announced a public holiday.
As part of the programme, national flag are hoisted atop all government, semi-government, autonomous, private buildings and educational institutions across the country as well as Bangladesh missions abroad. Major roads and road islands are decorated with national flags.
The programme includes discussions at district and upazila levels, children's drawing competitions, special broadcasting of the 7-Nov, 1975 programmes on state-run television and radio channels as well as private broadcasters and cultural events to be organized by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.
The Armed Forces have also arranged programmes, including a colourful display at the Army Stadium in Dhaka.
Special prayers and munajat are being offered at mosques across the country at convenient times, seeking peace, prosperity and progress for the nation.
Special prayers are also being held at temples, churches, pagodas and other places of worship.
Improved diets will be served at hospitals, prisons, orphanages, child centres, Shishu Paribars, Shishu Sadans, juvenile correction centres, Shanti Nibash facilities and institutions for vagrants at convenient times.
All children's parks across the country will remain open free of charge throughout the day under the management of city corporations and municipalities.
Special discussions and essay competitions will also be arranged at educational institutions.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting arranged the publication of special articles, literary supplements and special supplements in national dailies.
Documentary films will also be screened at cinema halls and through mobile vans. Football matches will also be arranged at district headquarters and upazilas.
A special commemorative discussion will be held with the participation of families of martyred freedom fighters, war-wounded freedom fighters and valiant freedom fighters.
A colourful display will be staged at the Army Stadium in Dhaka under the supervision of the Bangladesh Cadet Corps.
The Dhaka Elevated Expressway will remain toll-free for all vehicles for six hours tomorrow on the occasion of National Revolution and Solidarity Day.
The toll waiver will remain effective from 6am to 12noon, allowing vehicles to use the expressway without paying any toll during the period.
Ruling BNP has also taken a seven-day programme from November 5 to 11 to observe the day. As part of the programmes, national and party flags will be hoisted at 6 am on November 7 at the BNP central office and party offices across the country.
At 11 am the same day, BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman along with national leaders and party activists, will place wreaths at the graves of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia.
The party will bring out a colourful rally from in front of its central office in Naya Paltan at 3 pm on 7 November.
District and metropolitan-level rallies will also be organised across the country that day, while rallies will be held at thana and upazila levels on 8 November.
BNP and its affiliated organisations will also arrange discussion meetings and other programmes marking the occasion.
Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal will hold a discussion meeting on 5 November, while Jubo Dal will organise one on 10 November. Krishak Dal will arrange a discussion meeting at 11 am on 9 November, and JASAS will hold a discussion meeting and cultural programme at 3 pm the same day.
Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal will organise a photography exhibition at Dhaka University campus at 11 am on 7 November, followed by a discussion meeting on 8 November. Olama Dal will distribute educational materials among orphan students.
The BNP has called upon its leaders and activists at all levels to work together to ensure the successful implementation of the programmes marking National Revolution and Solidarity Day.