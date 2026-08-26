Bhutan King makes stopover in Dhaka, meets President at airport
Bangladesh is keen to cooperate with Bhutan to advance transformative initiatives in the region aimed at mutual welfare, prosperity and sustainable development.
President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said this on Wednesday while paying a courtesy call on Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the VVIP lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka.
The meeting took place during the Bhutanese King's one-hour stopover at HSIA here early this morning.
During the meeting, they discussed various issues of mutual interest.The President invited the Bhutanese King and members of the royal family to pay a state visit to Bangladesh at their convenient time.
In response, the Bhutanese King invited the President and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to visit Bhutan at their convenient time. The King conveyed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to Mirza Fakhrul on assuming office as President.
The President also conveyed warm greetings to the King of Bhutan and members of the royal family on behalf of the people and government of Bangladesh.
Noting the historic tie between the two countries, the President said, “Bhutan always holds a special place in our hearts because Bhutan was the first country in the world to recognize Bangladesh on 6 December 1971.”
The President also highlighted the special affection and deep respect that the current King’s father, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, has shown towards Bangladesh.
At the meeting, the Bhutanese King stressed further enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields, including education, trade and investment.
The Bhutanese King also briefed the President on the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project and sought Bangladesh’s participation and cooperation in the initiative.
Expressing interest in the project, the President assured the King of Bangladesh's support and cooperation in advancing the initiative for mutual welfare, prosperity and sustainable development.
Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, Bhutan’s Ambassador to Bangladesh and senior officials of the Bangladesh government were present during the meeting.
The special aircraft carrying the Bhutanese King from Singapore left Dhaka for Bhutan at around 6:30 am.