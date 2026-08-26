Bhutan King makes stopover in Dhaka, meets President at airport

The meeting took place during the Bhutanese King's one-hour stopover at HSIA here early this morning.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues of mutual interest.The President invited the Bhutanese King and members of the royal family to pay a state visit to Bangladesh at their convenient time.

In response, the Bhutanese King invited the President and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to visit Bhutan at their convenient time. The King conveyed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to Mirza Fakhrul on assuming office as President.