Caretaker govt: Complications over chief adviser’s appointment process

There is no disagreement between the government and the opposition over restoring the caretaker government system for holding general elections. Political parties reached a consensus on the issue during discussions at the National Consensus Commission under the interim government. However, there is still a lack of clarity over how this government will be formed and through what process its chief adviser will be appointed.

The July Charter contains an agreement on selecting the chief adviser through a parliamentary selection committee. However, political differences remain on certain aspects of the selection process.

Against this backdrop, the Parliamentary Special Committee on Reformation of Constitution is now inviting proposals from stakeholders on what the framework of the caretaker government could look like. It has already received a new idea, although the framework has yet to be finalised. Questions have also been raised about how realistic the new idea is.

The opposition is not represented on the Special Committee on Reformation of Constitution. It does not want to be part of the process. People concerned said that the election-time government system has been one of the major causes of political crises in the country. If the framework for this government cannot be determined on the basis of consensus, there is a risk of another political crisis in the future.