Govt, ADB sign loan agreements worth $628m

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the government on Monday signed loan agreements worth $628.29 million for the implementation of development, urban transport and climate resilience projects.

Sharifa Khan, secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Jiangbo Ning, deputy country director and officer-in-charge of Bangladesh resident mission, ADB, signed the agreements on behalf of their respective organisations, said a press release.

The release said ADB will provide $278.29 million in loan for 'Third Public-Private Infrastructure Development Facility - Tranche 2, $100 million for 'Greater Dhaka Sustainable Urban Transport Project (BRT- Gazipur), $246 million for 'Coastal Towns Climate Resilience Project' and a grant of $4 million for the 'Coastal Towns Climate Resilience Project'.