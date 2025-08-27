Govt orders action against any provocative activities over Chandranath Hill

Field administration, law enforcement agencies and intelligence officials have been instructed to take immediate action if any provocative activities are detected around Chandranath Hill, a site of religious and cultural significance for the Hindu community.

The directive came on Wednesday at a meeting with leaders of the Chandranath Dham Shrine Committee (Kanchanath-Chandranath-Adinath) at the Rail Bhaban in Dhaka.

Road Transport and Bridges Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, Primary and Mass Education Adviser Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar and Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain attended the meeting and gave the instruction, according to CA's press wing.