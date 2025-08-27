Govt orders action against any provocative activities over Chandranath Hill
Field administration, law enforcement agencies and intelligence officials have been instructed to take immediate action if any provocative activities are detected around Chandranath Hill, a site of religious and cultural significance for the Hindu community.
The directive came on Wednesday at a meeting with leaders of the Chandranath Dham Shrine Committee (Kanchanath-Chandranath-Adinath) at the Rail Bhaban in Dhaka.
Road Transport and Bridges Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, Primary and Mass Education Adviser Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar and Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain attended the meeting and gave the instruction, according to CA's press wing.
During the meeting, shrine committee leaders alleged that various provocative incidents had been occurring around the temple for the past five years, posing a threat to communal harmony.
When shrine committee president Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya drew their attention over the need for repairing the stairs leading to the hilltop temple Adviser Fouzul Kabir contacted LGRD Secretary Rezaul Maksud Zahedi over phone aske him to take prompt steps to repair the stairs.
Adviser Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar said, "The interim government is working to build a discrimination-free society for all irrespective of religion, caste or class."
Religious Affairs Adviser Khalid Hossain said, "Those who attack places of worship of other faiths can never be religious. It is a crime, not faith. We will take strict measures against any attempt to destroy religious harmony."
He urged the Hindu community people to submit their legitimate demands through the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust so that the government can take appropriate action.