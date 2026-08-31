New pay scale
Govt introduces mobile, disability allowances for employees
The government has decided to introduce an ‘allowance for children with disabilities’ for the children with special needs of government officials and employees for the first time.
Under the new decision, employees will receive Tk 3,000 per month for each child with a disability.
The new pay structure was approved at a Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat today, Monday, chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
The Cabinet decided to introduce the ‘allowance for children with disabilities’. Later, Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani provided details of the salary increases at a press conference at the Press Information Department.
The press conference was told that the government had decided to expand eligibility for the mobile allowance in view of internet and digital communication expenses. Until now, the mobile allowance was available only to employees in Grade 5. Under the new pay scale, employees in all grades will receive a mobile allowance.
The government has decided to retain the existing 20 grades while increasing basic salaries by up to 142 per cent.
Basic salaries for Grades 1 to 11 will increase by 100 per cent, while those for Grades 12 to 20 will rise by 115 to 142 per cent. The new pay structure will be implemented retrospectively from 1 July. However, it will be introduced in phases rather than all at once.
Considering the financial implications of implementing the pay scale and its potential impact on inflation, the government has decided to introduce the full pay scale gradually over the current 2026–27 and 2027–28 fiscal years rather than implementing it all at once.
Basic salaries will be implemented in a total of three phases between 1 July this year and next year (2027). However, different types of allowances will take effect simultaneously from 1 January, 2028.
Chief Information Officer of the Press Information Department Syed Abdal Ahmed was also present at the press conference.