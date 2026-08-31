Govt introduces mobile, disability allowances for employees

The government has decided to introduce an ‘allowance for children with disabilities’ for the children with special needs of government officials and employees for the first time.

Under the new decision, employees will receive Tk 3,000 per month for each child with a disability.

The new pay structure was approved at a Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat today, Monday, chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

The Cabinet decided to introduce the ‘allowance for children with disabilities’. Later, Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani provided details of the salary increases at a press conference at the Press Information Department.