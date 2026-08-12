Dhaka, Tokyo reiterate commitment to deepening strategic partnership
Bangladesh and Japan on Wednesday reaffirmed commitment to further deepening their strategic partnership.
The commitment came during the 7th Bangladesh-Japan Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) held today, Wednesday in Dhaka, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.
Foreign Secretary Ambassador Asad Alam Siam and Japanese Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Namazu Hiroyuki led respective delegations.
It said the consultations provided an opportunity for both sides to reaffirm their shared commitment to further consolidating and deepening the Bangladesh-Japan Strategic Partnership and to advancing mutually beneficial cooperation across a wide range of areas.
They had comprehensive, constructive and forward-looking exchanges on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including high-level exchanges and cooperation in trade and investment, energy security and green energy, the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), the BIG-B Initiative and defense cooperation.
The two sides also exchanged views on enhancing people-to-people contacts, repatriation of the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh, regional and global issues, and cooperation in multilateral fora, including the United Nations.
Senior Deputy Minister Namazu Hiroyuki recognized the foundation of the enduring friendship between Bangladesh and Japan, laid by Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and Former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. He briefed the Bangladesh delegation on Japan’s vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).
He also reaffirmed Japan’s continued cooperation with Bangladesh under the EPA, the BIG-B Initiative and the Official Security Assistance (OSA) framework and welcomed the recent handover of five patrol boats to the Bangladesh Navy.
The Foreign Secretary noted the progress achieved in Bangladesh-Japan relations over the years and hoped for further deepening and broadening the Bangladesh-Japan Strategic Partnership. He hoped that the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) will enhance Japanese investment in Bangladesh.
He acknowledged Japanese support for Bangladesh’s development under the BIG-B Initiative including Matarbari Deep Sea Port and Power Project, the Dhaka Metro Rail and the Third Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
He sought Japan’s continued support and cooperation in expanding bilateral trade and investment, as well as in promoting renewable energy and sustainable development.
The two sides emphasized on the importance to further strengthening people-to-people ties, including by expanding opportunities for Bangladeshi Specified Skilled Workers in Japan and enhancing educational, cultural and civil society exchanges.
Underscoring the importance of such exchanges in fostering greater mutual understanding and strengthening the bonds between the peoples, the Foreign Secretary requested to take more such exchange programs.
The Foreign Secretary also highlighted the significant humanitarian and socio-economic burden borne by Bangladesh in hosting over 1.1 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals.
He reiterated Bangladesh’s principled position that their safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return to Myanmar remains the only viable and lasting solution to the crisis. He thanked Japan for continued humanitarian support for the Rohingyas.
The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed their shared commitment to upholding the principles of the United Nations Charter and to strengthening cooperation in multilateral fora. They expressed their readiness to maintain close coordination and mutual support on global issues of common interest.
The Japanese Minister conveyed Prime Minister Takaichi’s invitation to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit Japan at a mutually convenient time. He also invited Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman to visit Japan as the President of the 81st UNGA. Bangladesh also invited Prime Minister Takaichi to pay an official visit to Dhaka at a suitable time.
The next round of Bangladesh-Japan Foreign Office Consultations is expected to be held in Tokyo in 2027.