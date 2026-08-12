Dhaka, Tokyo reiterate commitment to deepening strategic partnership

Bangladesh and Japan on Wednesday reaffirmed commitment to further deepening their strategic partnership.

The commitment came during the 7th Bangladesh-Japan Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) held today, Wednesday in Dhaka, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

Foreign Secretary Ambassador Asad Alam Siam and Japanese Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Namazu Hiroyuki led respective delegations.

It said the consultations provided an opportunity for both sides to reaffirm their shared commitment to further consolidating and deepening the Bangladesh-Japan Strategic Partnership and to advancing mutually beneficial cooperation across a wide range of areas.