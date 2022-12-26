PM Hasina stresses ensuring justice for all

The prime minister was addressing as the chief guest the 59th annual council of the Bangladesh Judicial Service Association (BJSA) held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city.

She said they (members of parliament) have enacted laws alongside making amendments and developments to ensure security and welfare of the people while the judges are using those to guarantee justice for all.

"Since I am in power, I will do whatever is necessary for the development of the judiciary as they (people) get the rule of law and justice," she said.