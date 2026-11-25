Bangladesh has called for a guaranteed water-flow provision in a new Ganges water-sharing agreement with India as the 30-year treaty between the two neighbours is set to expire on December 12, with no formal negotiations yet underway on its renewal or replacement.

With less than three weeks remaining before the treaty expires, the Bangladesh authorities said Dhaka is ready for negotiations with New Delhi and wants a stronger agreement to safeguard its fair share of Ganges water, particularly during the dry season when river flows decline.

Bangladesh's priority is to restore a guarantee clause similar to the one included in the 1977 water-sharing agreement, ensuring that Bangladesh receives a minimum amount of water even when the Ganges flow falls significantly.

Water Resources Minister Md Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee told BSS that Bangladesh wants to secure its legitimate share of the river's water through a new agreement.