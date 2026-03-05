Govt issues directives to ensure economical use of electricity, fuel
The government has issued a set of directives asking all government, autonomous, statutory bodies, corporations and other offices to ensure economical and responsible use of electricity and energy to tackle the current global crisis.
According to the instructions issued by cabinet division today, all offices have been asked to ensure prudent use of electricity and fuel by their officials and employees.
The directives say if there is sufficient natural light during the daytime, the use of electric lights should be avoided by keeping windows, doors or roller blinds open. Offices have also been asked to use only half of the existing lighting and avoid the use of additional lights.
Extra lights, fans, air conditioners and other electrical appliances should remain switched off during office hours unless necessary, while the temperature of air conditioners should be maintained at or above 25 degrees Celsius.
Officials and employees have been instructed to turn off all electrical appliances including lights, fans and air conditioners when leaving their rooms and to stop the use of unnecessary lighting in corridors, staircases and washrooms.
The directives also encourage the use of energy-efficient appliances in offices.
After the end of office hours, all electrical devices including lights, fans, computers, printers, scanners and air conditioners must be switched off.
The instructions further say unnecessary lighting should be avoided while the use of vehicles should be limited and fuel consumption must be ensured in an economical manner.
Authorities concerned have been requested to issue necessary instructions to ensure implementation of the measures.